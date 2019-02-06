Now playing: Radio Kids Strand of Oaks
International Clash Day 2019

by The Bridge - February 06, 2019

Thursday, Feb. 7 marks the eighth annual International Clash Day — a day that commemorates the enduring power of The Clash's music and message. The Clash used music to bring awareness to important issues and highlight the ways music can bring people together to affect positive change. 

Tune in to Bryan Truta's morning show from 5 to 10 a.m. this Thursday. He'll be playing Clash songs throughout the morning, including several from "London Calling," which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

