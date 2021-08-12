Now playing: Kd And Lunch Meat Boy Golden
Bridge Exclusive: Hotel Leo - 'Gaslight' Song Premiere

by Michelle Bacon - August 12, 2021

Above image: Hotel Leo (Stephen Roper) | photo: Cameron Wiley

On his upcoming EP, “Oddity,” Hotel Leo channels the themes of existence, relationships and addiction. The artist’s new single, “Gaslight,” calls all of these subjects into question, portraying how one’s perception of reality or identity can be easily warped by people and power structures.

The song is about being in “a state of not knowing what is or isn’t real, due to misinformation, manipulation and lies,” explains Stephen Roper, the solo artist behind Hotel Leo.

Warm, lived-in synths are the foundation of “Gaslight,” establishing an early sense of comfort — one that may be akin to the duplicity of abusive relationships, or the inadvertent consumption of false political and media narratives. Roper navigates this space with compassion, acknowledging the obscure line between one’s impression of reality and what he calls “cosmic truth.” These cerebral soundscapes are coupled with sparse, foreboding rhythms that underscore the danger of deception — both on an individual and the society they occupy.

Roper expresses these complex ideas with ease, and writes, records, produces and performs all of Hotel Leo’s music on his own. He traces that path back to his upbringing in a musical family — his mother is a long-time drummer in a cover band called Lucid Dream, his stepfather is a pianist and guitarist, and his uncle, a multi-instrumentalist.

“In the ‘80s, [my uncle] began adding MIDI drums and synths to his tracks to give them the sound of a full band. He found ways to recreate this live, with himself as the sole performer,” Roper says. “I think he’s been a huge inspiration to me when it comes to my own music. I see a lot of Hotel Leo's sound as the merging of art and technology, which, in some way, feels like a reflection of myself.”

“Gaslight” officially drops on digital platforms tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 13. Download on Hotel Leo's Bandcamp page. The “Oddity” EP will be available next Friday, Aug. 20, via French Exit Records.

