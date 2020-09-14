The Bridge Commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month

Starting this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 90.9 The Bridge will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month! To commemorate the cultural and societal contributions of Hispanic Americans, we’ll spend the month diving into the music, history and topics about the community. Every Tuesday from Sept. 15 through Oct. 13, Flatland community reporter Vicky Diaz-Camacho will join Mornings With Bryan Truta at 8 a.m. to share playlist recommendations, Kansas City’s place in Hispanic history, stories about cultural trailblazers and more.

Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."