Hi-Lux: 'Revolution' Exclusive Song Premiere

Above image: Hi-Lux (L-R): Kian Byrne, Nick Howell, Dan Loftus, Julia Haile, Tim Braun | photo: Andreina Byrne

Our Bridge Artist of the Week Hi-Lux is firing on all cylinders with a dauntless new single, entitled “Revolution.”

And as you’ve been hearing this week, we’ve been spinning songs from the Kansas City quintet’s 2018 self-titled debut EP, a slick fusion of funk, soul, R&B, reggae and rock.

But this new track — the a-side of their new single via The Record Machine — leans into Hi-Lux’s rock and soul roots. Impelled by Julia Haile’s remarkable voice, “Revolution” shows a band storming into the decade with acute focus.

“Artists in every generation have the responsibility to document the happenings of the world around them,” the band said. Here, Hi-Lux chronicles the world around them with a feverish but calculated immediacy, urging the listener to action:

And how long must we wait to be free? / You lied, and you know you promised me / I have seen my brothers die / And you know it’s time to fight / It’s a revolution

Haile’s standout vocals radiate from Nick Howell’s expressive organ filigrees, Tim Braun’s succinctly searing guitar solo and a thumping rhythm section from Dan Loftus and Kian Byrne, igniting an anthem that demands justice at a volatile, critical time in American history.

“The aptly titled ‘Revolution’ is Hi-Lux’s declaration that we will not be silent while the powers that be control our lives,” they said. “Revolution is meant to inspire our community, local and beyond, to get involved. To be counted as those who will not be silent. We’re here to make a change.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Revolution” by Hi-Lux:

Hi-Lux doesn’t have any upcoming KC-area shows for awhile, but if you’re heading down to Austin, Texas during SXSW, they’ll be at Shangri-La (1016 E. 6th St.) for the free MidCoast Takeover showcase on Saturday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.

And make sure you tune in today (Friday, March 6) at 10 a.m. to hear the on-air premiere of "Revolution" AND a live interview with Hi-Lux's Julia Haile!

—Michelle Bacon