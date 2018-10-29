Now playing: Geraldine Glasvegas
909 News

The Bridge's Halloween Trick or Treat Special

by The Bridge - October 29, 2018

This Wednesday night at 8 p.m. following World Cafe, join us for The Bridge's Halloween Trick or Treat Special!

From the deep recesses of indie Halloween to all of your favorites, we'll be bringing you a night of scares, frights and delights. It will be hosted by Kansas City's Queen of the Dark, Crematia Mortem, back from the underground for one night only. So put the radio on, turn out the lights and overeat Halloween candy to your heart's content. Check out our Spotify playlist tomorrow to get into the spirit.

