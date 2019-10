From the deep recesses of indie Halloween to all of your favorites, 90.9 The Bridge is bringing you a night of scares, frights and delights from 7 p.m. to midnight. Our own Sarah Bradshaw will be spinning a mix of ghoulish Halloween classics and deep cuts. So put the radio on, turn out the lights and overeat Halloween candy to your heart's content. Check out our Spotify playlist to get into the spirit: