HAIM's Sunny Sound Gets Somber On 'Women In Music Pt. III'

by NPR - July 06, 2020

Above image: Courtesy of the artist

The sister band HAIM is synonymous with the sound of Los Angeles — sunny, airy and wistful. After a two-month delay due to the coronavirus, sisters Este, Danielle and Alana finally get to share their third record, Women in Music Pt. III, with their fans. NPR's Scott Detrow spoke to the Haim sisters about creating a record that's a little less sun and a little bit more shade as they explore some of the darker challenges that each sister has faced lately. Listen in the audio player above.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

 

Tags: NPR

