Bridge Exclusive: The Grisly Hand – "Now That You Know" Song Premiere

Above image: Lauren Krum of The Grisly Hand | photo: KC Live Music Blog

Hearing The Grisly Hand’s latest single, “Now That You Know,” feels kind of like catching up with an old friend.

Guided by the effusive vocals of Lauren Krum and Jimmy Fitzner, the group has harmoniously blurred the lines between rock, Americana and soul for nearly 12 years. From playful folk-pop gems to lush, lived-in compositions, they’ve found a wide audience in KC and across the region.

Now, after a long five-year wait, The Grisly Hand returns with new music for the first time since their 2016 double album, with a new(ish) lineup.

<a href="https://music.thegrislyhand.com/track/now-that-you-know">Now That You Know by The Grisly Hand</a>

“Now That You Know” feels familiar and comfortable, but fresh and refined — retro sheen with a tinge of classic country. It also features longtime Grisly members (Fitzner and Krum, plus multi-instrumentalists Ben Summers and Mike Stover), reuniting with original bassist Johnny Nichols and drummer Kian Byrne, who played fiddle in the band years ago.

Good news: the band assures us that we won’t have to wait as long for more new music. They’ll drop more over the summer, and hope to release a full-length in early 2022.