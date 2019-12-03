Now playing: Sing Along Sturgill Simpson
Join the #GivingTuesday Movement: Support 90.9 The Bridge

by The Bridge - December 03, 2019

It’s #GivingTuesday – a global day dedicated to giving. On this day of giving, consider all you get from 90.9 The Bridge and give a little back to help us start the new year on the right note.

Today we ask you to join the #GivingTuesday movement with a donation to support 90.9 The Bridge – the station you depend on for the music that you love, the new artists and the old favorites, the best local and national talent and a connection to your local community. 

90.9 The Bridge is commercial-free every day, thanks to the thousands of listeners who make contributions throughout the year. Your special year-end contribution to 90.9 The Bridge today will provide essential funding for this unique service – streaming, podcasting and broadcasting – all year long. You choose the amount: $5, $10, $25 or more, or consider making an ongoing monthly gift to be in the spirit of #GivingTuesday every month.

You can make a difference right here in Kansas City by supporting 90.9 The Bridge! 

