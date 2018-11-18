Giving Thanks: The Beatles White Album at 50

Special Programming Begins at Noon

The Beatles’ White Album celebrates the 50th anniversary of its release on Nov. 22. The Bridge is going all in on Turkey Day with special programming to honor this momentous occasion.

Starting at noon, tune in for all three episodes of Michael Atchison’s special Revival series, “The Six Years that Changed Everything,” a musical exploration of the years leading up to the release of the White Album. Then at 6 p.m., Michael will be on hand to present a Capitol Records radio special featuring archived interviews with John, Paul, George and Ringo, as well as George and Giles Martin, and Eric Clapton, interspersed with a handful of songs from this landmark album.

