Tune in Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. CST to view a livestream of Béla Fleck's "Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions" via NPR Live Sessions. This event documents Fleck's trip to Africa, tracing the roots of the banjo with a live Q&A afterwards with the artist and film director Sascha Paladino. Check out the trailer below and visit this link to catch the live broadcast!