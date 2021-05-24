Now playing: Its Only Natural Crowded House
909 News

Fresh Off A Viral Library Gig, The Linda Lindas Get A Record Deal

by NPR - May 24, 2021

Above image: YouTube

Just last week, the internet thrilled to The Linda Lindas, screaming and crunching power chords in the middle of the stacks of the Los Angeles Public Library. "Racist, Sexist Boy" — written and performed by four tween and teen punks calling out anti-Asian American bias and misogyny — immediately became something of a 2021 anthem. ("Poser! Blockhead! Riffraff! Jerk face!")

Now, in what has become a very familiar cycle to music-industry watchers, the band landed a record deal almost as soon as its video went viral. Its signing to the longstanding LA punk label Epitaph Records was confirmed by Variety. By Friday, the band's performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy" had been posted to Epitaph's YouTube channel.

The quartet, whose members (Bela, Eloise, Lucia and Mila) range in age from 10 to 16, got its start in 2018 at Girlschool LA. Member station KQED says the band has been mentored by Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The Linda Lindas' current Bandcamp bio describes the group as "Half Asian / half Latinx. Two sisters, a cousin, and their close friend. The Linda Lindas channel the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today's ears, eyes and minds."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

 

Tags: NPR

Related articles

News How Ella Fitzgerald Is Influencing A New Generation Of Latinx Musicians
News Dermot Kennedy, NPR Slingshot's Best New Artist
News The Tiny Desk Contest Is Back!
News The All Songs Considered SXSW Preview, 2017
News Poll Results: Slingshot's Best New Artist Of 2018
News Watch Brandi Carlile Perform During Seattle's 'March For Our Lives'
News Introducing The Winner Of The 2017 Tiny Desk Contest
News City Scenes: An Exploration Of Romantic Connections With 'LOVEsongs'
News William Onyeabor, Mysterious Funk Musician, Dies At 70
News Listen To Wilco's Woozy New Song, 'Someone To Lose'

Up Next

Bridge Artist of the Week: Mitski

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close