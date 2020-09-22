Above image: The Freedom Affair | photo courtesy of artist

Today’s Bridge premiere is a joyful, exuberant treat for your ears — the debut full-length album from Kansas City soul luminaries The Freedom Affair!

“Freedom Is Love” draws upon some of the most compelling foundations of American music, from rousing gospel to torch-bearing soul, fluttering funk to brazen rhythm and blues, with a sleek vintage record treatment. But beyond the timeless sounds and the fundamental grooves, the songs resonate because of the band's collective passion, ubiquity and heart.

The nine-piece band consists of bandleader/bassist Chris Hazelton (Hazelton also leads jazz group Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7) and co-founder/drummer Dave Brick, plus guitarists Cole Bales and Branden Moser (of Instant Karma / Black Light Animals), saxophonist Brett Jackson, trumpeter Pete Carroll, and the standout vocalists Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts and Seyko Groves.

“This is truly a project where it takes all nine of us being heavily invested,” Hazelton remarked. “It’s much more of a collaborative endeavor with everyone contributing to the writing and business of the band. It all feels much more personal, due to the fact that it’s original music and we’ve rehearsed and sharpened the show together so much.”

And since their first live show in 2018, the subsequent release of their spirited single “Rise Up” (which recently landed in an Apple Watch ad), The Freedom Affair’s growing contingent of fans has been clamoring for more.

Before the official release this Friday, Sept. 25, The Bridge gives you a sneak peek of “Freedom Is Love” — a gleaming expression of hope, endurance and togetherness.

Freedom Is Love by The Freedom Affair

The Freedom Affair's debut album, "Freedom Is Love," comes out this Friday, Sept. 25, via Sunflower Soul Records. You can preorder it at this link.