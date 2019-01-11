Now playing: It Isn't Love Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type
The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series

by The Bridge - January 11, 2019

90.9 The Bridge is teaming up with the historic Folly Theater to present a brand new concert series featuring renowned Americana artists!

The first event of The Folly + 90.9 The Bridge Americana Concert Series happens on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. A five-time Grammy Award winner, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and platinum recording artist, Stuart is a country music luminary who was dubbed by Rolling Stone as “one of the last remaining links to traditional country, roots music and the generation of greats like George Jones and Hank Williams.” More information about, and tickets to, the concert are available at this link.

Visit bridge909.org next Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., as we announce the second concert of this joint series!

