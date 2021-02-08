Feb. 8 New Music Adds: FKA twigs, The Moose, Bomba Estereo

Above image: FKA Twigs | photo: Matthew Stone (via Paradigm Agency)

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including FKA twigs (pictured above), The Moose and Bomba Estéreo.

The Bamboos - “Hard Up”

Based in Melbourne, Australia, soul/funk powerhouse group The Bamboos kicks off their 20th anniversary as a band with a timely new single.

Bomba Estereo - “Deja”

Last week, Colombian band Bomba Estéreo premiered three new songs from “Deja,” its first album in four years. According to a statement from the band, the new full-length will explore the “connection and disconnection of human beings, of the planet, of oneself.”

FKA Twigs - “Dont Judge Me”

For her transcendent new track, genre-bending singer-songwriter, actress and dancer FKA twigs teamed up with rapper Headie One and acclaimed producer Fred again.. Along with a masterful video that features Black activists and cultural figures, the trio addresses racism in the United Kingdom.

Flock of Dimes - “Two”

Flock of Dimes is the solo project of Jenn Wasner, best known for her work with Wye Oak. Wasner just announced "Head Of Roses," an album that takes a dualistic perspective at heartbreak — it arrives on April 2, via Sub Pop.

Foo Fighters - “Waiting On A War”

If you haven't already heard, Dave Grohl and his world-dominating rock band are back with “Medicine At Midnight,” released over the weekend. "Waiting On A War" was inspired by a conversation Grohl had with his daughter, Harper, about the ever-imminent possibility of war.

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird - “Sweet Oblivion”

Fans of Squirrel Nut Zippers should be delighted for this reunion between Andrew Bird (who last appeared with the group in 2000) and founding member Jimbo Mathus. "Sweet Oblivion" is the first single from the duo's collaborative album, "These 13," arriving March 5 via Thirty Tigers.

Mayor of Donutville - “Fairweather”

Formed as a lo-fi synth band in 2007, Mayor of Donutville is the evolving solo project of Kansas City-based artist Leighton Cordell. “Fairweather” is the lead track from “Perpendicularism,” a full-length album recorded over the 2020 holiday break. “It features lyrical themes including mortality, nostalgia, mind-body dualism, isolation, and William Blake's mythology — in a vocal-harmony laden pop package that somehow turns out sounding more similar to a Monkees' album than anyone ever expected,” Cordell said.

Michelle - “FYO”

New York six-piece indie-pop collective MICHELLE is back with new music to kick off 2021 — a song about growing up in America with mixed-race identities.

The Moose - “Galactic Gold”

Last Tuesday, we premiered a new single from KC psych rockers The Moose, who also announced an ambitious 26-track album called "Spature," recorded throughout quarantine. "You'll be sure to hear a new side of us as we explore deeper into the sounds of heavier ‘60s and ‘70s psych rock and pop," said the band’s drummer, Emma Klein. Stay locked on the band’s socials for more details on the album.

Peter CottonTale - “Together”

Grammy-winning producer Peter CottonTale released "Together" back in December, with contributions from more than 80 Black artists — including Chance The Rapper, Cynthia Erivo and more. This Inauguration Day episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" features the powerful group, along with the Chicago Children's Choir and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Renee Reed - “Fast One”

Lafayette, Louisiana singer-songwriter Renée Reed prepares to release her self-titled debut on March 26, recently sharing the ethereal folk track, “Fast One.” On her website, Reed mentions that the new album is a "collection of songs about ending unhealthy relationships, seeing ghosts, ancestral baggage and blessings, and daydreaming about love."

R.I.Peter - “Green House”

We recently got a sneak preview of R.I.Peter's brand-new track, “Green House.” It's the first single from "Soft Serve," of which his label Manor Records notes — “[the album] brings together R.I.Peter's influences from Yellow Magic Orchestra to Sheer Mag in 12 tracks." Watch for the new album on March 19.

Tash Sultana - “Sweet and Dandy”

As Tash Sultana prepares their forthcoming album “Terra Firma” on Feb. 19, they bring a buoyant new single to our ears with "Sweet & Dandy." This live studio jam video above features Sultana covering all the instrumental and vocal tracks. Stay tuned to The Bridge later this month — we'll have an exclusive interview with this massively talented songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Tune-Yards - “hold yourself.”

“hold yourself.” is the second single from Tune-Yard's upcoming fifth album, "sketchy," coming March 26. This marks the duo's first album since 2018's “I can feel you creep into my private life.”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

