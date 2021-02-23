Above image: They Call Me Sauce | photo: The Bridge

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Manchester Orchestra, They Call Me Sauce (pictured above) and Lake Street Dive.

Barry Gibb and Brandi Carlile - “Run To Me”

Two of music's most unmistakable voices, Barry Gibb and Brandi Carlile, have teamed up for a sweeping take on the Bee Gees' classic, “Run To Me.” Carlile steps in on vocals for the late Robin Gibb, contributing to Barry Gibb's new country-inspired collaborations album, “Greenfields.”

Chet Faker - “Low”

“Low” marks the return of Australian artist Nick Murphy under his moniker of Chet Faker, after a five-year hiatus. The vibey track looks with optimism at the ongoing pandemic — “Just because I feel low right now / It doesn't mean all that I've got has run out.”

Dream ft. PmBata - “Roadtrip”

Released just two weeks ago, "Roadtrip" is the debut single from content creator and breakout YouTuber Dream, featuring rapper, producer and KC native PmBata. At the time of this publication, the song has garnered more than 16 million spins and counting on Spotify. PmBata was also just signed to 300 Entertainment — the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and Young Thug.

Fleet Foxes - “Sunblind”

Sean Pecknold, the brother of Fleet Foxes' frontman Robin Pecknold, directed this music video for their latest single, "Sunblind." It's a look behind the curtain at the band's recording process for "Shore," shot between Sept. 2018 and Sept. 2020.

Ghost of Vroom - “I Hear the Ax Swinging"

Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty and his longtime collaborator Andrew "Scrap" Livingston recently unveiled the latest single from their project Ghost of Vroom (a name taken from Soul Coughing's 1994 debut album). Their debut release, "Ghost of Vroom 1," arrives on March 19 via Mod Y VI Records.

Juliana Hatfield - “Mouthful of Blood"

Singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield announces her 19th solo studio album, "Blood," with a single called "Mouthful of Blood." “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years," she said in a press statement. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.” The album drops May 14 via American Laundromat.

Lake Street Dive - “Hypotheticals”

Put a little pep in your step with “Hypotheticals,” the lead track from Lake Street Dive's forthcoming album, “Obviously," coming March 12. Stay locked on The Bridge for an exclusive interview with the band before the album drops on March 12!

Lucero - “Back In Ohio"

Memphis rockers Lucero tell the story of Cuban revolutionary William Morgan with "Back In Ohio," from their latest album, "When You Found Me."

Manchester Orchestra - “Bed Head"

Following up the success of 2017's "A Black Mile To the Surface," Manchester Orchestra is back with a new album, "The Million Masks of God," on April 30. The band's frontman Andy Hull describes their new single, "Bed Head," as "two old friends existing in two separate realities. It's a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life's decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better."

They Call Me Sauce - “Liberation Exercise No. 1”

For his tenacious new track, "Liberation Exercise No. 1," assiduous KC artist They Call Me Sauce looked to the work of historian and journalist Carter G. Woodson. Known as the founder of Black History Month, Woodson engaged Black community leaders, educators and organizations to improve the understanding of Black history and culture in the early 1900s. Stay tuned for a special announcement from Sauce in the coming week!

Ya Tseen - “Close the Distance”

Alaskan project Ya Tseen released "Close the Distance," from their debut record "Indian Yard," coming April 30. The project is fronted by Nicholas Galanin, whose various art forms advocate for Indigenous sovereignty and social justice.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!