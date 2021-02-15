Above image: Quiet Takes (Sarah Magill) | photo: Shawn Brackbill

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Quiet Takes (pictured above), Andra Day and Liz Phair.

Andra Day - “Tigress & Tweed”

Ahead of her starring role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Andra Day dropped an original new track written with Raphael Saadiq. “If Billie Holiday were with us now, I believe she’d want to see ‘Strange Fruit’ evolved," Day said in a press statement. “If ‘Strange Fruit’ was a call to awareness, ‘Tigress & Tweed’ is a call to action because she laid the groundwork.” The Hulu original film debuts on Feb. 26.

Black Pumas and Lucius - “Strangers”

Breathing new life and relevance into a 1970 song, Black Pumas and Lucius have teamed up to cover a Kinks classic. “To me, ‘Strangers’ has a really interesting way of cutting through straight to the soul,” Eric Burton of Black Pumas said in a press statement. “I had such a good time inhabiting this honest reflection on love lost and the triumph that is a resilient human spirit.”

The Brother Brothers - “On The Road Again”

Brothers David and Adam Moss gear up for the release of their sophomore album, “Calla Lily,” with a song about being a touring musician. The Brother Brothers' new record drops on April 16, via Compass Records.

Haunted Shed - “Old Joy”

Athens, Georgia band Haunted Shed recently announced its debut album, “Faltering Light,” with a new single and video. The group is led by indie rock stalwart Etienne de Rocher.

Joshua Henry - “Guarantee”

We can't wait for the new album from Joshua Henry, a multi-Tony nominee that you may know from "The Scottboro Boys" or the first U.S. tour of “Hamilton.” Hear the title track, “Guarantee," on The Bridge before it officially drops. The song above, “Hold Me,” will also appear on the upcoming EP.

Liz Phair - “Hey Lou”

With her first new song in two years, Liz Phair pays homage to musicians Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson. “Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors?” Phair said in a press statement. “'Hey Lou' imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.” The song will appear on her upcoming record, "Soberish."

Quiet Takes - “San Fidel”

Inspired by a desert road trip through New Mexico, Quiet Takes — the project of KC singer-songwriter Sarah Magill — puts a blithe twist on a melancholy tale. Magill reimagined the history of San Fidel, a small village that rests on the original Route 66. “It made me wonder what it would have been like to live there when that highway was dying,” she said, “when you know you're at the end of something but don't know quite what's ahead.” “San Fidel” will appear on Quiet Takes' upcoming EP, out March 5.

Squid ft. Martha Skye Murphy - “Narrator”

You may have gotten a preview of the new Squid tune over the weekend on Sonic Spectrum. The British band released the lead single from their upcoming debut album, "Bright Green Field," out on May 7 via Warp Records.

Tele Novella - “Paper Crown”

Based in Lockhart, Texas, Tele Novella characterizes its music as “coin-operated medieval country through a 1950s western lens." “Paper Crown” is the band's bouncy single from its new album, “Merlynn Belle.”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!