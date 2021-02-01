Above image: Blue False Indigo | photo courtesy of the band

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including KC bands Blue False Indigo (pictured above), Heads Or Heads and Futureday, plus Hand Habits and Dylan Cartlidge.

Aksak Maboul - “Un Caïd”

“Un Caïd” is one of the singles from Aksak Maboul's first album of new music in more than 30 years. The Belgian avant-garde band released the double LP, "Figures," in May 2020.

Blue False Indigo ft. The Wires - "The Cold Reminds Me"

For their first release since 2019's “Around the Bend” EP, folk group Blue False Indigo teamed up with alternative string duo The Wires for two dulcet tracks, perfect for a cozy winter's day. The trio of Kara LePage, Makayla Scott and A.J. Valle first forged a friendship while singing in choir at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and captured the city's indie scene with their exquisite harmonies before relocating to KC.

Dylan Cartlidge - “Molasses (Walk the Walk)"

Take a couple minutes to shake off the Mondays with some posi-funk grooves from Dylan Cartlidge. The British singer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist is already breaking through across the pond, playing major festivals like Reading and Leeds.

Elizabeth and the Catapult - “Pop the Placebo”

Brooklyn indie band Elizabeth and the Catapult prepares its fifth studio album, "sincerely, e," for a March 5 debut. Recorded in singer-songwriter Elizabeth Ziman's living room, the album was inspired by the isolation, anxiety and global panic of the COVID-19 quarantine.

Futureday - “Follow Along, Wax Wing"

<a href="https://futureday000.bandcamp.com/album/since-last-march-ep">Since Last March EP by Futureday</a>

One of our newest Local 909 discoveries comes from Lawrence, Kansas artist Futureday. The prismatic, mod-psych track “Follow Along, Wax Wing” is included on his EP, “Since Last March" (now available on Bandcamp) — a loose collection of songs the artist has been working on since the pandemic hit.

Future Islands - "Plastic Beach"

Fans of Future Islands were treated to new music from the synth-pop band back in October. “Plastic Beach” is the latest single from “As Long As You Are.” Check out the band's recent NPR Tiny Desk (home) concert.

Hand Habits - "4th of July"

Meg Duffy A.K.A. Hand Habits just announced a new EP entitled "Dirt," due out on Saddle Creek on Feb. 19. Hand Habits has been Duffy's primary songwriting project since 2012, but they've also appeared as a session musician for The War On Drugs and Weyes Blood, as well as a member of Kevin Morby's live band.

Heads Or Heads - “What You Want”

Added to our rotation earlier in January, “What You Want” is the latest single from Heads or Heads — the solo project of KC artist Alex Harbolt. Following up his 2020 psych-pop album “Low Angles,” the new track is chockfull of astral chillwave vibes, making us crave a late-night summer drive.

Jon Foreman - “Education”

Best known as the lead singer of Switchfoot, Jon Foreman recently announced his upcoming solo album, "Departures," with a catchy new single.

Made Kuti - “Free Your Mind”

Made Kuti grew up surrounded by the music of his grandfather – Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti – and father Femi. This Friday he's releasing his debut solo effort, “For(e)word," part of a two-album project entitled “Legacy +,” with his father.

Menahan Street Band - “The Duke”

Soul and funk troubadours Menahan Street Band just announced its first album in nearly 10 years, "The Exciting Sounds of the Menahan Street Band." The Brooklyn collective features members of Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, The Budos Band and Charles Bradley's backing band.

Teezo Touchdown - “Social Cues”

You may not be familiar with Teezo Touchdown yet, but take one look at his TikTok or Instagram feeds and you'll understand why his bio says "Don't worry, you're early." The idiosyncratic, genre-bending artist has made a splash with a slew of self-produced, edited and recorded videos and singles in 2020.

Weezer - "All My Favorite Songs"

Gen Xers and older millennials rejoice – Weezer is back with a new album entitled “OK Human,” released on Friday. Last week, they announced the surprise drop with a strong lead track.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!