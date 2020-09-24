Now playing: To R. Father John Misty
909 News

Win A Gift Card For Two To Lidia's Kansas City

by The Bridge - September 24, 2020

Today Only — Thursday, Sept. 24

It’s the final day of our Fall Funding Drive, and we need your support! 

Please contribute what you can today, in honor of the many ways your local radio station, 90.9 The Bridge, makes a true difference in your life, and in the lives of thousands of others also tuning in around Kansas City. 

Today only, make a donation and you’ll be entered to win a $150 gift card for a date for two at Lidia’s Kansas City. Have a night on the town or a memorable night in — Lidia’s is open for dine-in and curbside to go!

Donate now at bridge909.org, or call 800-418-1988.

