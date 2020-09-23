Win A Sporting KC Fan Package

Today Only — Wednesday, Sept. 23

Think about your daily routine. All the music you find on 90.9 The Bridge gets your day started, accompanies you at lunch, drives you past that mid-day slump, pushes you to workout a bit more and soothes you off to sleep. It’s there for you, helping you get through your day.

We seek out the best music to share with you. We support local artists. We reacquaint you with your favorites. We introduce you to some new ones too.

With us, your day is filled with great music. And you know tomorrow and the next day will be too, 365 days a year.

Endorse and amplify that value with your gift of support. Today only, your donation enters you in a drawing to win our Sporting KC Fan Package, including a $50 Sporting Style gift card, t-shirt, fanny pack and other cool swag like stickers, magnets and buttons.

Donate now by clicking this link, or call 800-418-1988.