Win A Custom 'Music of Kansas City' Hammerpress Poster

This Weekend Only — Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20

Members contribute because they know it’s their support that keeps the diverse music they love playing on 90.9 The Bridge.

Step up and become a member this weekend, and we’ll thank you with our exclusive Music of Kansas City poster by Hammerpress and The Bridge, in addition to your selected thank-you.

Show us how much you value this music by donating online at this link or by calling 800-418-1988.