Today only — Thursday, Sept. 17

Did you hear something on 90.9 The Bridge today that you loved? That moment was made possible by someone — perhaps even you — who showed their support for The Bridge by making a contribution. 90.9 The Bridge thrives here in Kansas City only because your support powers the music.

Today we’re kicking off our Fall Funding Drive, and we’re asking you to show us your support for the music you rely on every day. Your contribution today automatically enters you into a drawing to win a Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Turntable PLUS a vinyl copy of Lianne La Havas' self-titled new album!

Become a member today! Donate now by clicking this link or by calling 800-418-1988.