Every day, 90.9 The Bridge brings you the very best independent music – music from many places, in many styles, and by so many great musicians, singers and songwriters.

90.9 The Bridge exists here in Kansas City because of YOU. It’s your support that ensures superb playlists and an inspiring lineup of performances are always available to everyone and we want to celebrate YOU.

Give now before our Fall Funding Drive begins and we’ll say thank you with an invite to our 2019 Members Fund the Music event on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Crossroads Hotel with KC dance floor activators The Phantastics! Your invite includes one drink and light appetizers.

Donate online now or call 800-418-1988.