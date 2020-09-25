909 News
Bridge Exclusive: Ernest Greene (Washed Out) Interview and Guest DJ Spot
Last Friday, Washed Out's Ernest Greene joined Jon Hart for a brief interview and a guest DJ spot!
In August, Washed Out released a new album entitled "Purple Noon." For his DJ spot, Greene picked "some of the more modern music that inspired moments" on the new record. Check out the audio below, along with the playlist!
Washed Out - “Face Up”
Billy Bahama - “Pacific”
Buscabulla - “NTE”
MGMT - “Days That Got Away”
Mount Kimbie - “Marilyn”
Jim-E Stack - “Good Enough”
WIINSTON - “Rational”
Domenique Dumont - “+371”
Jai Wolf - “Starlight (Goldroom Remix)”
Washed Out - “Too Late”