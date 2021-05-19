Enter the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest!

NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest is back, and we want to hear from you, Kansas City!

Submit your video entry to the Tiny Desk website by June 7, and you'll have a chance to play your very own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.!

Contest rules:

Entries close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, June 7.

You must be an unsigned musician and at least 18 years old to enter.

To enter, record a video of yourself playing one original song at a desk (any desk will do!), upload it to YouTube and fill out the entry form.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges that includes NPR's Bob Boilen, Phoebe Bridgers, Tobe Nwigwe and 2020 contest winner Linda Diaz.

We'll be combing through the submissions, and featuring a few standout performances on air and at bridge909.org.

Enter the contest here!