Enter the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest!

NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest is back, and we want to hear from you, Kansas City!
Submit your video entry to the Tiny Desk website by June 7, and you'll have a chance to play your very own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.!
Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges that includes NPR's Bob Boilen, Phoebe Bridgers, Tobe Nwigwe and 2020 contest winner Linda Diaz.
We'll be combing through the submissions, and featuring a few standout performances on air and at bridge909.org.