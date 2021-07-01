Bridge Exclusive: Emmaline Twist – 'Drugs' Video Premiere

Above image: Emmaline Twist | photo: Shaun Hamontree

Recommended dosage of “Drugs” by Emmaline Twist : at least three times daily. Possible side effects can include chaotic introspection, existential dread and euphoria. Frequent listens or viewings may lead to addiction... and are strongly encouraged.

As we head toward a post-pandemic world, many of us find ourselves struggling to return to normal. While 15 months of isolation might breed a genuine yearning for social contact, it also means a new sense of unfamiliarity, apprehension, overstimulation. And on their first new track in nearly three years, the dark-wave KC quintet explores this question of how we cope with it all.

Built on a vast atmosphere of keyboard textures and a scintillating baritone guitar, “Drugs” pulls the listener into an anodyne solace. Its accompanying music video — directed by Matthew Dunehoo at Elk’s Pride Pictures — stands in stark contrast, peering at the band through menacing distortions and frenzied angles. Emmaline Twist inhabits this in-between space impeccably, pairing a steady rush of rhythm and adrenaline with disquieting darkness. All the while, you hang on Meredith McGrade’s every word, delivered in a calmly ferocious timbre.

The song and video capture what maestro and baritonist Krysztof Nemeth calls “this frantic nature that we face today: the need to move, to connect, to be close again… even dangerously close.” It’s about finally reaching those moments we’ve hungered for and grieved over, while taking a ruminative step back.

“Then the rush hits, the optimism, the warmth out of the cold, as we venture forward into a new normal… what was once possibly known as ‘the real world,’” Nemeth says. “Or was that just the Drugs talking?”