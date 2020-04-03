"You find your purpose on this planet and you lock in on that, and that becomes the most important thing. I was really blessed that, for whatever reason, music was my purpose."

A founding member of Radiohead, Ed O'Brien is an acclaimed guitarist who is set to release his debut solo album, "Earth," under the name EOB on Friday, April 17.

He joined The Bridge's Jon Hart on Feb. 18 for a phone interview from New York to chat about the new album. Listen below for an exclusive interview, as well as live music recorded from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles!