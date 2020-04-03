Now playing: Eob Interview Jon
909 News

An Exclusive Interview with Ed O'Brien

by The Bridge - April 03, 2020

"You find your purpose on this planet and you lock in on that, and that becomes the most important thing. I was really blessed that, for whatever reason, music was my purpose."

A founding member of Radiohead, Ed O'Brien is an acclaimed guitarist who is set to release his debut solo album, "Earth," under the name EOB on Friday, April 17.

He joined The Bridge's Jon Hart on Feb. 18 for a phone interview from New York to chat about the new album. Listen below for an exclusive interview, as well as live music recorded from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles!

Tags: 909 Interview, EOB, radiohead

Up Next

Bill Withers, Singer-Songwriter Of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' Has Died At Age 81

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks