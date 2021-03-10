Bridge Exclusive: Ebony Tusks Flew the Coop Session Premiere

Above image: Marty Hillard of Ebony Tusks | photo: Coop Sessions

Trading in the chicken coop for a blackbox theater, the Coop Sessions team partnered with Charlotte Street Foundation for their latest installment, featuring Ebony Tusks .

The new video captures everything we miss about live music, and it’s best viewed while fully enveloped in the experience. So darken the room, cast this video to your TV screen, hook up your fattest subs and turn it up to 11.

Picture yourself in that room from the opening shot — while the spotlight beams on Marty Hillard as he dedicates the band’s set to the memory of visionary electronic artist Sophie (who died a day before the session was recorded, in January) — all the way through the closing monologue of “HDF.”

It’s nearly impossible to look away.

And this is precisely where Ebony Tusks excels most, by turning the most casual listener into a devout participant of the music, of the message, of the energy. Even in the absence of a live performance, the trio — which features emcees Hillard and Geese Giesecke with DJ Daniel Smith — delivers a metamorphic experience that will leave you simultaneously gutted and mobilized.

Coop Session song list:

“Punks Jump Up”

“Gang Signs”

“Schuyler”

“HDF”