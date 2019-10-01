Design A T-Shirt For 90.9 The Bridge
Do you want to design a t-shirt for 90.9 The Bridge? We are looking to our listeners for the next great Bridge t-shirt design! Our winner will receive a Bridge prize pack and the glory of seeing your design around town on loyal Bridge members. All submissions are due at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 31 and the winner will be contacted by Friday, Nov. 8 via email.
The design will be printed on t-shirts and will be offered as a thank-you gift for donations to 90.9 The Bridge.
If your design is chosen you will receive a prize pack that includes:
Five (5) t-shirts printed with the winning design
One (1) Bridge Tumbler
One (1) Bridge Hoodie
One (1) Bridge Badge T-shirt
One (1) Bridge Soccer Scarf
One (1) Bridge Hat
One (1) invite (plus a guest) to a 909 Session of your choice, to be redeemed within a year
To enter, email your submissions to membership@bridge909.org as a .JPG, .PNG or .PDF with “(Your last name) Bridge 2019 Design Submission” as the subject line (example: “Smith Bridge 2019 Design Submission). The winner may need to provide a final image or art file of their drawing or design. The winning design will be printed on t-shirts and offered as a thank-you gift for donations to 90.9 The Bridge.
OFFICIAL RULES
- All entries must be original creations of the contestant that have never been published and do not contain profanity, trademarks, logos or copyrighted works of any other person or business.
- The prize is a Bridge Prize Pack described above.
- The winning design will remain the property of KTBG, and will not be returned to you. KTBG may use the winning design at any time after the contest. The winning entry may be displayed in a personal portfolio or collection but may not be sold or reproduced for any other purpose.
- The contest begins on October 1, 2019.
- The entries must be received via email by 5 p.m. CT on October 31, 2019.
- FORM OF ENTRIES:
- The entry should be accompanied by your name and contact information.
- The entry should be any of the following art file formats: .JPG, .PNG or .PDF.
- The winning entry will be contacted by November 8, 2019.
- Your selection as the winner will be complete when you sign a KTBG release form, acknowledging your acceptance and understanding of contest rules, including transfer of design to KTBG.