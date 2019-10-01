Do you want to design a t-shirt for 90.9 The Bridge? We are looking to our listeners for the next great Bridge t-shirt design! Our winner will receive a Bridge prize pack and the glory of seeing your design around town on loyal Bridge members. All submissions are due at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 31 and the winner will be contacted by Friday, Nov. 8 via email.

The design will be printed on t-shirts and will be offered as a thank-you gift for donations to 90.9 The Bridge.

If your design is chosen you will receive a prize pack that includes:

Five (5) t-shirts printed with the winning design

One (1) Bridge Tumbler

One (1) Bridge Hoodie

One (1) Bridge Badge T-shirt

One (1) Bridge Soccer Scarf

One (1) Bridge Hat

One (1) invite (plus a guest) to a 909 Session of your choice, to be redeemed within a year

To enter, email your submissions to membership@bridge909.org as a .JPG, .PNG or .PDF with “(Your last name) Bridge 2019 Design Submission” as the subject line (example: “Smith Bridge 2019 Design Submission). The winner may need to provide a final image or art file of their drawing or design. The winning design will be printed on t-shirts and offered as a thank-you gift for donations to 90.9 The Bridge.

OFFICIAL RULES