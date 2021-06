Legendary Southern California pop-punkers Descendents are releasing their new album, “9th & Walnut,” and heading out on tour with The Menzingers this summer, and special guest Season To Risk! They'll be at Liberty Hall on Thursday, Aug. 26!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public. On Wednesday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!