Dec. 7 New Music Adds: Doubledrag, Kian Byrne, The Republic Tigers

Above image: Kian Byrne | photo courtesy of artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a ton of new tracks from KC-based artists like Doubledrag, Kian Byrne (pictured), Lazy Projector and The Republic Tigers! Find out more below.

Claud - "Soft Spot"

"Soft Spot" is the newest single from 21-year-old artist Claud Mintz, who is the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers' new label imprint, Saddest Factory.

Doubledrag - "Skin"

"Skin" is one of the latest tracks from KC band Doubledrag — with Ian Dobyns (also a member of Dreamgirl and Chase the Horseman), and Marq and Shaun Penechar.

Gerry Cinnamon - "Ghost"

The Hold Steady - "Family Farm"

"Family Farm" will appear on The Hold Steady's upcoming studio album, "Open Door Policy" — releasing Feb. 19.

Indochine and Christine & the Queens - "3Sex"

Christine & the Queens joins renowned French band Indochine for a reworking of Indochine's 1986 hit "3e sexe."

Kian Byrne - "Morning Glow"

Morning Glow by KIAN BYRNE The title track of his brand-new album, "Morning Glow" comes from KC singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kian Byrne. The album dropped last week, and was recorded with his Elders bandmate, the late Steve Phillips.

Lazy Projector - "Windows"

Bridge Exclusive: Lazy Projector - 'Windows' Video Premiere Above image: Lazy Projector | photo: Charlie Hibberd Today's Bridge video premiere takes a look at the link between isolation and connectivity, in the wake of social upheaval and a global pandemic. "Windows" is the latest release from Kansas City artist Lazy Projector, following its debut 2018 album, "evoco."

Painted Shield - "Knife Fight"

The Republic Tigers - "Risky Business"

Bridge Exclusive: The Republic Tigers - 'Risky Business' Song Premiere Above image: The Republic Tigers / Kenn Jankowski | photo courtesy of The Record Machine Fans of The Republic Tigers waited over a decade to hear the follow-up to their 2008 debut, "Keep Color."

Steve Earle & the Dukes - "Harlem River Blues"

On this track, Steve Earle & the Dukes pay tribute to Earle's son, the late Justin Townes Earle. "Harlem River Blues" comes from the Dukes' upcoming album, "J.T.," which features renditions of Justin Townes Earle's music.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!