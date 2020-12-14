Now playing: 1st Time Bakar
Dec. 14 New Music Adds: Slim Hanson & the Poor Choices, Arlo Parks, Cherry Glazerr

by Michelle Bacon - December 14, 2020

Above image: Slim Hanson & the Poor Choices | photo: Jeff Evrard

We're adding more new tracks to our playlist of current songs before the holidays hit. Check out new tracks from KC artist Slim Hanson & the Poor Choices (pictured above), Arlo Parks, Cherry Glazerr and more!

Aaron Lee Tasjan - "Up All Night"

 

Arlo Parks - "Hurt"

 

Arlo Parks - "Caroline"

 

 

Avalanches ft. Johnny Marr and MGMT - "The Divine Chord"

 

Charlotte Bumgarner - "Honey Touch"

"Honey Touch" arrives courtesy of Manor Records, from Tulsa, Oklahoma artist Charlotte Bumgarner. Check out Charlotte's interview on The Z Show with Skylar Rochelle over the weekend.

 

Cherry Glazerr - "Rabbit Hole"

 

Delta Spirit - "The Pressure"

 

Jass - "A Long Ride"

"A Long Ride" comes from Kansas City-based artist Jass, from her full-length album "At the Close of A Decade."

 

Jonathan Tyler & Nikki Lane - "Old Friend"

 

Kid Cudi ft. Phoebe Bridgers - "Lovin' Me"

 

Plants & Animals - "House On Fire"

 

Slim Hanson & the Poor Choices - "Thank You Sir (For Taking Her Away From Me)"

 

The second single from their new album, "Bustin' Broncs and Honky Tonks" (dropping this Saturday), this track was inspired by a story bandleader Slim Hanson heard about Louis Armstrong and his ex-wife. "Louis Armstrong's ex-wife came to one of Louis' gigs with another man and sat at a table directly in front of the bandstand," Hanson said in a press release. "During one of the set breaks, Louis approached the table and gave the man a firm handshake, exclaiming, 'Thank you, sir, for taking her away from me!'"

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and we'll have much more new music for you in 2021

