Bridge Exclusive: Danny Cox Interview

A singer, songwriter, activist and actor, Danny Cox has been making music since the early '60s. Listen below to a Bridge interview with the Kansas City-based folk musician, who will be performing with Bob Walkenhorst this Friday, Aug. 28 at the Greenline Grows KC Livestream Concert.

The 77-year-old Cox has lived in three countries, played Carnegie Hall, recorded albums for ABC Dunhill, MGM and Casablanca, and much more. Tune in to hear some of his songs and find out more about his illustrious career, with The Bridge's own Jon Hart!