Cuee: 'The Voice That I Always Heard'

Above image: Cuee (Quis Wright) performs at the Greenline Grows KC livestream concert on Friday, Aug. 28. | photo courtesy of artist

Lawrence Rapper Ready For Greenline Grows KC

Quis Wright started rapping as a high school student, spitting his own lyrics over popular hip-hop instrumentals on YouTube. He recorded into a karaoke machine.

On Friday, the Chicago rapper and Lawrence, Kansas, captive who takes the stage under the moniker CUEE will put on a YouTube performance of his own for Greenline Grows KC, a virtual concert featuring a who’s who of local artists benefiting Kansas City nonprofit The Greenline Initiative.

The one-song set will not only be CUEE’s first since COVID-19 effectively shut down the local music scene. It’ll be CUEE’s first time performing as, well — himself.

At the University of Kansas, Wright carved out his niche as the Chicago-style rapper on campus, performing at on-campus events, in venues up and down Massachusetts Street, along with the occasional local music festival. Bass-positive, hard-hitting beats (now of his own) and thoughtful lyrics brought Lawrence a taste of Chicago’s finest. Think notes of Chance The Rapper with hints of Kanye and Common.

Between 2016 and 2018, Wright dropped three EPs and a handful of singles, while going equally as hard in the classroom. Wright juggled studio time in both Chicago and Lawrence with a position in KU’s admissions office, all while earning a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration — which he also rapped about in 2017 EP “Master’s Cap.”

Personal jams like those off the six-song EP have fueled Wright’s budding career in rap. He explains that in addition to ever-evolving flow, one of the most meaningful steps in his process has been writing more openly about his sexuality and queerness when recording.

As a transgender man, Wright is navigating where gender identity and establishing a career as an artist overlap.

“I had to make them intersect,” Wright said. “And I had to tell myself that I wanted to be open and it was only because music means so much to me and I am an artist. I couldn’t imagine performing, dropping music, being on stage, doing photoshoots and not really being open about my transition.”

On Friday night, Wright will perform “Shook,” the seventh track off the 2018 “Shameless” EP. It’s a track that he admits to never seeing as “the one,” until it landed on “Transcend,” a Spotify-curated playlist dedicated to transgender, non-binary and gender-fluid musicians across the globe. The playlist has more than 50,000 followers.

“It was that Spotify playlist — that’s how it blew up,” Wright explained, recalling a May afternoon’s influx of emails from the streaming service. “I rapped ‘Shook’ years ago, when it first came out. To have people hearing it now like it’s a brand-new song — I’m trying to treat it that way as well.”

“Shook” isn’t the only song in Wright’s catalog getting a second wave of attention in 2020. Wright’s much-anticipated voice transition is an entirely new and exciting chapter in his career.

“I sound totally different. My nice smooth voice, it doesn’t sound the same when I rap now,” Wright said. “Re-recording tracks has been on my mind, stuff like that. But it’s very exciting. When I re-recorded ‘Shook’ and it played back, that was the voice that I always heard.”

A performer at heart, Wright’s itching to get back on stage. So it was a no-brainer when Greenline Grows KC organizer Una Walkenhorst hit Wright up on Facebook about joining the bill, especially considering the cause.

The Greenline Initiative’s mission to increase generational wealth through real property ownership and investment in America’s urban cores is important to Wright, who’s planted deep roots in Lawrence since leaving Chicago.

“I’m learning a lot about the housing authority in KC and the Greenline Initiative trying to make housing available. I’ve seen a lot of community here and how the community can help you establish yourself when the resources are available,” Wright said.

And though it won’t look quite like the bouncing dance floor of Lawrence’s Bottleneck or Granada, Friday night will provide the chance for CUEE to step into the spotlight like never before.

“I can’t wait. I’m really excited for people to see and hear. I don’t think I’ve talked to too many people, fans, so I don’t think they’ve seen my transition and heard my voice — things like that,” Wright said.

“I walk past the mirror now and I’ll still be like ‘woah sh—’.”

In the virtual audience will be Quis’s father Marcus Wright, who’s only had the chance to see CUEE on stage and in person once, a few years ago at the old Jackpot Saloon in Lawrence.

But he was there when it all started.

“It comes from within him,” the senior Wright said when considering his son’s deeply personal lyrics and musical drive.

Marcus Wright was the one driving the car, sharing his love of hip hop with the Wright kids — back when Quis was on YouTube kicking off a high school career as a self-proclaimed “mixtape rapper.”

Dad now sits on an archive of those old mixtapes — more than 40 of CUEE’s truly original works.

“Most of them most people probably have never heard,” Marcus said with pride clear as day.

“I got them.”

His favorite? Little CUEE’s take on Enimem’s “Not Afraid.”

His favorite lyric?

“There’s a part about ‘not holding back’.”

Greenline Grows KC premieres Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. CST on The Bridge’s Facebook and YouTube live streams. More info on the event can be found at this link.

—Clarence Dennis is a contributor to 90.9 The Bridge and Flatland.