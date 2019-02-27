Presales at CrossroadsKC: Rickie Lee Jones and Slightly Stoopid

It's not summer in Kansas City without a trip to CrossroadsKC!

A musician, singer, songwriter and producer, Rickie Lee Jones is a two-time Grammy Award winner with a more than three-decade career. She's recorded in various musical styles, from rock, pop and blues to R&B, soul and jazz. She'll be at CrossroadsKC on Sunday, June 16!

Led by dual frontmen Kyle McDonald and Miles Doughty, Slightly Stoopid has built a loyal fan base on its fusion of punk, reggae and funk. Since forming the band in 1995, Slightly Stoopid has created its own record label, sold over 700,000 albums and appeared at prestigious festivals, including Lollapalooza and Coachella. The band is touring on its 2018 release, "Everyday Life, Everyday People," coming to CrossroadsKC on Friday, July 26 with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and HIRIE!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting today — Thursday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!