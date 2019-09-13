Now playing: Don't Wanna Fight Alabama Shakes
Country Music Day on The Bridge

by The Bridge - September 13, 2019

"Country Music: A Film By Ken Burns" premieres on KCPT – Kansas City PBS this Sunday, Sept. 15, so The Bridge is planning a special day of programming around the topic!

10 a.m. to noon: Revival with Michael Atchison will feature two hours of classic country sounds. From old-school legends to new traditionalists, the show features the original outlaws, moonlighting rock stars, bluegrass legends, and the collision between country, pop, jazz and rhythm and blues.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sunday Sessions with Cole Blaise, replaying 909 Sessions from country artists who have visited The Bridge studios throughout the years.

6 to 7 p.m.: The Making of "Country Music: A Film By Ken Burns"

We also want to know what your favorite country song is! Let us know on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram — or by texting us at 816-777-0909.

