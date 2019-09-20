Now playing: To the Ground Death Cab for Cutie
909 News

Introducing Coop Sessions Season 2

by The Bridge - September 20, 2019

 

If you're looking for more footage of the Kansas City and Lawrence music scenes, look no further than the Coop Sessions!

The Bridge is a proud sponsor of these unique in-studio sessions. Read more about them at this link and get ready for the Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24 with Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear! You can also look forward to performances from The Hush Machine, Pala Zolo, The Black Creatures, Chloe Jacobson, The Kinky Fingers, RIPeter, and Blue False Indigo.

 

 

