Over the past few months, our staff has spent a lot of [virtual] time together reminiscing about concerts. We miss the energy that only a live show can bring, and can’t wait to get back to it again. In the meantime, our staff and contributors wanted to look back on the concerts that changed our lives.

Michael Atchison

Listen to Revival, Sundays at 10 a.m.

Genesis at Kemper Arena – Jan. 29, 1984

My first big rock show. The sound and spectacle overpowered my ability to process. I might as well have gone to the moon. Earth never looked the same again.

Paul Simon at Fox Theatre, St. Louis, MO – March 11, 1987

The Graceland tour hit just a handful of American cities, and it opened up a new world to me. With Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and an unfathomably stellar South African band joining Simon on stage, the show demolished boundaries with transcendent songs and limitless dignity.

U2 at St. Louis Arena, St. Louis, MO – Oct. 25, 1987

Picture a great band, in its biggest moment, on stage in a baseball-obsessed town while the local team plays game seven of the World Series. Kurt Neumann of the BoDeans gave a score from the stage during his band’s opening set (“top of the second, Cardinals up 2 to 0”), but in a time before mobile phones, it was radio silence from there. U2 appeared a half hour later, with Bono clad in the home team’s red cap and satin jacket, and all but razed the rickety old arena. When it ended, the dazzled crowd shuffled out into the night, and the news rippled through. Twins 4, Cards 2.

Bruce Springsteen at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, IL – Sept. 2, 1992

We were skeptical. Bruce knew it. He seemed adrift. He had shelved the beloved E Street Band and released a pair of albums that seemed tepid compared to past triumphs. He hit the road with a band that possessed few familiar names, let alone a legacy. And then he destroyed us over a span of three hours through the sheer force of will. When the house lights came up, we were satisfied. But he wasn’t. The band raced back out and tore through “Working On the Highway” as the departing crowd reversed course and rushed back in for five more minutes of reverie. How could we ever have doubted?

Public Enemy at The Blue Note, Columbia, MO – Sept. 19, 1992

When the news broke, we were incredulous. They are playing here? In a place that holds 1000 max, we laid waste to fire codes in a mélange of arms and legs and sweat until the room levitated.

Uncle Tupelo at The Blue Note, Columbia, MO – Nov. 13, 1992

A great and influential band, in their home-away-from-home, on the precipice of both making it big and falling apart. They made you feel ridiculous for ever believing that any walls could stand between country, folk and punk. Done properly, it’s all soul music.

Big Star at a tent in the Hearnes Center parking lot, Columbia, MO – April 25, 1993

Big Star’s first show in two decades happened because the manager of a campus radio station had the nerve to ask. KCOU’s Mike Mulvihill tracked down phone numbers for Alex Chilton and Jody Stephens, the band’s principal members. After they inexplicably said yes, Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow of the Posies rounded out a makeshift lineup that played to a few hundred people who could barely believe their good fortune. Beyond its miraculous provenance, it proved to be a spellbinding show that spawned a live album and a new phase of the band’s career that lasted until Chilton’s death in 2010.

Bob Dylan at The Lied Center, Lawrence, KS – April 9, 1994

The day after Kurt Cobain was found dead, the original voice of his generation walked on stage and played a thousand-year flood of songs while remaining as elusive as ever, down to his closing words: “It ain’t me you’re looking for, babe.”

Lucinda Williams at Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO – Aug. 16, 2001

When you see a great artist at her peak, on the last date of a tour, anything can happen. It did.

The Hold Steady at The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS – Dec. 6, 2006

A bunch of nobodies set up the gear. Twenty minutes later, they came back. As the best band in the world. By the end, when the entire audience stood on stage with them, the words of the last song captured the experience. We departed from our bodies.

Paul McCartney at Sprint Center – July 24, 2010

The Beatles have been so ubiquitous for so long that it’s easy to treat them like a part of the environment rather than a force of nature. But when the songs come at you, one after another, each more impossibly perfect than the last, it plays like nothing less than the soundtrack to the 20th century.

The Replacements at a big dusty field, Byers, CO – Sept. 21, 2013

In the late 1980s, The Replacements commandeered my life, welding insecurity with bravado in a way that all but the most self-assured could understand. I was 23 when they went away in 1991. I was 45 when they returned for three shows in 2013. And though some of the feelings faded, the songs never did, and there was no doubt that my friend Scott and I would be there to hear them again. I wrote about the experience in detail here. If that’s too long, here’s the synopsis: It was the greatest show of all time.

Yola at The Bridge Studios, Sept. 4, 2019

In a small room, before a hushed audience, a woman opened her mouth and reduced it all to dust.

Michelle Bacon

David Byrne and St. Vincent at CrossroadsKC – July 12, 2013

A Kansas City summer isn’t complete without an evening at the wood chips under the stars. At the time, I was only mildly acquainted with Annie Clark’s work; I’ve been hooked ever since. Her “Love The Giant” collaboration with David Byrne was absolutely spellbinding, culminating in a perfectly orchestrated, choreographed show with an 11-piece band. One of my favorite moments of the night: Byrne and Clark called out each supporting band member, recognizing each of their individual talents and boosting their other projects. Class acts.

Janelle Monae at Starlight Theatre – Oct. 13, 2018

Ever since it dropped, I've been hooked on “Dirty Computer” — an album that shows a luminous artist fiercely stepping out with her own identity and championing those of us who struggle with our own. On this unusually cold, rainy October evening, Janelle treated her hometown to a resplendent display of love, empowerment and astonishing showmanship. I don’t ever remember smiling this much at a concert.

Paul McCartney at Sprint Center – July 16, 2014

I’m certainly not the only one here with a Beatle on their list (looking at our Fab Four experts, Jon and Michael). But it goes without saying that Paul McCartney is and will forever be an icon, and growing up listening to The Beatles informed my own musical stylings more than most other bands. That night, Macca and his standout band performed 39 songs spanning his work with The Beatles, Wings and more recent solo efforts. At the age of 72, he ran around the stage with an energy I rarely see from performers four decades younger.

Regina Spektor at Uptown Theater – Oct. 2, 2017

I was raised on classical music, and thanks to my piano-playing Russian godmother, I probably attended more of those concerts as a child than any other. So anytime I get to see Regina Spektor, I’m reminded of those treasured moments. I scored a front-row seat to her solo show — just Regina, her Steinway grand piano and a nasty cold. Between songs I could hear her coughing off mic, struggling as she took intermittent sips of tea and apologizing to the audience for her illness. Yet, her performance was exuberant. Her vocals were flawless. Her hands glided across the piano with ease, as she showed a captive audience what it means to be an artist of authentic dedication and ingenuity.

The Police at Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO – July 2, 2007

I love a good power trio, but probably even more than that, I love watching a great drummer. And even though he was hundreds of feet away from my gaze, Stewart Copeland’s abilities still entranced me. A drummer who seamlessly coalesces the sounds of rock and roll with reggae and African beats, nobody else grooves this hard. Bonus: his set up, with what appeared to be a 14 (or more)-piece drum kit and a gigantic gong in the background.

Clarence Dennis

Lake Street Dive at Telluride Middle/High School, Telluride, CO – June 21, 2019

Telluride Bluegrass Festival NightGrass tickets are a hot commodity, and we lucked out in the lottery. Lake Street Dive let it rip for the stinky hippies in the school auditorium, perhaps setting both noise and attendance records between the 1 a.m. set time and wee hours of Saturday morning.

U2 at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO – July 17, 2011

This show was a special one. Made the road trip with my U2-loving mother. The band walked out to David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” there were flags from all over the world and the band did it big as ever. How big? Astronaut Mark Kelly opened “Beautiful Day” via video feed from the International Space Station.

The Killers at City Market – May 11, 2007

One of my first three live shows or so and we were on the rail. Someone threw a bra at Brandon Flowers. That man can sing.

Dead and Company at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA – Dec. 31, 2019

Of the 20-plus Dead & Co. and Grateful Dead rendition shows I’ve seen, New Year’s Eve in San Francisco understandably lands high on the list for this Dead Head. Our crew was tired, wrapping up the four-show run which started at The Forum in Los Angeles, but when the curtain dropped and Wilson Pickett’s “Midnight Hour” hit, everybody’s dancing. My Chemical Romance with Rise Against at Kansas Expo Center, Topeka, KS – March 2, 2007 The first leg of The Black Parade tour + Rise Against = an emo sixth grader’s dream. I begged my dad for the tickets in a Target parking lot. After the show, he said Gerard Way — MCR’s lightning-rod frontman — was the closest thing he’d seen to Freddie Mercury.

Green Day at Sprint Center – Aug. 12, 2009

I credit my love of music and track record of questionable hairstyles to the trio from Oakland. It was a long five-year wait from when I first heard “Dookie” to when Green Day opened with “Song of the Century” into “21st Century Breakdown” on stage at the (then) Sprint Center. That was really them, on the stage, in real life.

Jack White at Bonnaroo Music Festival, Manchester, TN – June 14, 2014

By far the loudest set I’ve ever heard. I missed out on White Stripes tours, never got around to a Raconteurs or Dead Weather show, so seeing the greatest musician on earth, just a stone’s throw from Nashville, was undoubtedly a bucket list moment.

Jay Z & Beyonce On the Run II Tour at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA – Sept. 22, 2018

It felt silly to pass up a chance to see Queen B and, in my opinion, the greatest rapper that’s ever lived share the stage. It was an L.A. show, so of course there were special appearances — most notably Big Sean. As far as production goes, think something along the lines of a 2.5-hour Grammy performance.

Chris Haghirian

Listen to Eight One Sixty, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Damien Rice at Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN – June 11, 2004

Sigur Ros at State Theater, Minneapolis, MN – Sept. 24, 2005

Chemical Brothers at Uptown Theater – Oct. 1, 1999

William Elliott Whitmore at Replay Lounge, Lawrence, KS – Oct. 8, 2005

Tori Amos at The Lied Center, Lawrence, KS – Nov. 3, 1996

Imogen Heap and Zoe Keating at The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS – May 22, 2006

Pearl Jam at Sandstone – July 3, 1998

The Appleseed Cast and Mates of State at The Brick – July 12, 2000

Peter Gabriel at The United Center, Chicago – Nov. 12, 2002

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at Sandstone – Aug. 4, 1999

GrindersKC (formerly CrossroadsKC) | Photo: Todd Zimmer

Jon Hart

The concerts that changed your life... The first time I saw one of The Beatles fits that bill. On Nov. 20, 1974, my friend Mark and I skipped out (kids, stay in school) and drove to St. Louis to see George Harrison and Friends at the St. Louis Arena (A.K.A. The Checkerdome), in his only American tour. My parents were really great, loving people. I told them they could change the locks to the house if they wanted (kids, respect your parents) but that I was going.

We happened to stay in the same hotel, but try as we might (kids, don’t stalk your heroes), we never ran into them. We just missed Ravi Shankar at the Arch.

Harrison’s band featured Billy Preston on keys, Andy Newmark on drums, Willie Weeks on bass, a horn section led by Tom Scott, plus Ravi Shankar and a classical Indian orchestra. The reviews of the tour ranged from raves to pans, with negative notices mostly focusing on Harrison’s hoarse vocals. George had gone straight from recording the “Dark Horse” album to rehearsals for the tour, and his overworked vocal chords became an issue for the entire tour. I didn’t care. I loved it.

George played four Beatles songs and many of the best from his solo work. He danced, showing off some Motown-worthy choreographed moves with Billy Preston. Ravi Shankar’s orchestra was amazing, helping open me to world music.

Another early Beatle show for me was Paul McCartney at Kemper Arena on May 29, 1976. When tickets went on sale, we stood all night waiting in the cold with a huge crowd. As the time neared, people started pushing forward. Fire trucks were called. They threatened to turn the hoses on us. No one backed off an inch.

Like Harrison, McCartney did four Beatle songs, in a 29-song set. The official album of the tour didn’t feature any of the Kansas City performance.

Did I mention that tickets to see Harrison and McCartney were each less than $10?

On May 31, 1993, McCartney returned to Kansas City, bringing his New World Tour to Arrowhead. Four songs from the show (“Drive My Car,” “Looking for Changes,” “C’mon People,” and “Kansas City”) are included in the recently remastered CD, “Paul is Live.”

I’ve seen so many incredible shows that singling any out seems a bit silly, but these shows go back to music of my earliest childhood, and reflect a band that has stayed in my heart ever since.

Chris Lester

The Who at Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA – April 29, 1980

Camped out for tickets. After Moon’s death and the Cincinnati tragedy. Pete was clearly wasted. Awesome performance at the edge of entropy.

Bruce Springsteen at Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA – Jan. 29, 1981

Marathon revival meeting. I led a human train around the upper bowl during the encore. About 14,000 witnesses, some of which I can produce on demand.

U2 at The Fillmore, Ames, IA – April 10, 1981

Belly to the stage in a half-full bar. Light show featured a BIC lighter.

Muddy Waters at the Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA – Nov. 9, 1981

Highlight of an incredible blues series hosted by that venerable venue.

The Ramones at the Top of the Tower/Holiday Inn, Des Moines, IA – June 1, 1983

Poverty stricken at the time. Spent $4 for the ticket, leaving $4 for beer. One, two, three, four!!!

The Replacements at the Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA – April 6, 1985

Hellacious pit violence that night. The boys cut the show short when some idiot (not me) threw a bottle and hit Tommy.

Husker Du at the Uptown Theater – May 8, 1987

Second loudest show of my life. Enticed an unsuspecting non-fan from work to the show. He forgave me, eventually.

Sin City Disciples at Theis Mall – 1989

Used to buy records from Ernie Locke at Music Exchange. Can’t for the life of me verify the date. It was a cool, wet, gray day sometime, I think, in 1989. Great messy mosh pit, as I recall.

Lou Reed at Memorial Hall – April 10, 1989

Scored front-row seats, right in front of the speaker stack. Got blown to the back of the floor in two songs. Kept yelling “Sister Ray” between songs. Uncle Lou, playing the “New York” album front to back, didn’t appreciate it. I’m really sorry. Miss you, Lou.

New Order at Sandstone – June 25, 1989

Huge Joy Division/New Order fan. Peter Hook is my second favorite bassist, and he can spin a dandy yarn. Read his books.

Primal Scream at London’s (or what once was known as London’s) – February (I think) 1992

Can’t pin down a specific date on this one either. Loudest show of my life. Stuffed napkins in my ears to protect myself from the din of “Screamadelica,” one of the great albums.

Intermission… Fast forward through child-rearing… Saw some shows, but none really stuck… Other priorities...

The Mavericks at Knuckleheads – April 19, 2014

Frank and Aretha aren’t available, leaving Raul Malo as my favorite living singer. Sorry, Van. Even better, Malo fronts one of America’s best bands.

Bryan Ferry at Uptown Theater – March 24, 2017

Huge Roxy Music fan, so seeing the elegant bachelor qualified as a classic bucket list show. He didn’t disappoint.

Drive-By Truckers at The Truman – Jan. 26, 2018

I’m from farm country, so these good-hearted folks from rural settings speak to me in ways you might not understand. Your loss, not mine.

Courtney Barnett at the Truman – July 18, 2018

She brings crunchy guitar and droll observations. A dandy combination.

Bob Dylan at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland – Oct. 12, 2019

I had written off the bard as a live performer following two disappointing outdoor shows earlier in life. This one in an intimate theater nearly brought me to tears. Song and dance man.

The Band That Fell to Earth KC at recordBar – Jan. 24, 2020

One of my great regrets is never seeing David Bowie live. This show helped ease the pain. My last memorable show before the pandemic. Save our stages!

recordBar | Photo: Chris Campbell Photography

Misti Mundae

When talking about the concerts that changed his life, Chris Haghirian said it was like letting someone read his diary. As I put together my own list, I have to agree. So many of us have been to more concerts than we can count and while some were fun, some were honestly forgettable, but a few definitely stood out. The shows that I know I can still feel. I spent hours thinking about my list and slowly started to narrow it down. I didn't want to just list shows that I loved or that I had fun at. I wanted to list shows that changed me in a way that I hadn't realized until after the fact. Here goes (in no real order):

1. When I was 7 years old we lived in Ft. Worth, TX for several months. My mom won concert tickets from a radio station and decided to take her very adorable daughter with her (Pssst, it was me). The very first concert of my life that didn't consist of Worlds of Fun and my mom needing a moment to just sit down was at the infamous and now long gone Gilley's. The lineup wasn't too shabby either — Crystal Gayle, Eddie Rabbit and Conway Twitty.

I was in immediate awe and didn't miss a single moment of anything. As a matter of fact, years later, CMT would play classic concerts and lo and behold, one night my mom spotted us in the audience at Gilley's. The concert was aired several times over the years and it was fantastic to see my 7-year-old self frozen in time, loving live music and everything it represented.

2. My favorite band for a couple of decades was Soul Asylum; I even had a four-legged soulmate named Pirner in their honor. I've seen them live more times than I care to count (no need to get specific and scare anyone). My all-time favorite of their live performances happened on Nov. 21, 2001 — the day after my birthday, the night before Thanksgiving (hello party night) and just so happened to be a 20th anniversary show at their early home of First Avenue in Minneapolis. One of my best friends had recently moved there and went to the show with me… it was magical. They played every song I had ever wanted to hear them play, in their hometown on a huge night. Oh, and Prince was there that night.

3. Damien Rice at the Uptown was a show that still gives me goosebumps when I think about it. May 13, 2007. I have never experienced a show where I felt like the artist could see inside my soul. That sounds kind of dumb to say, but anyone who was there knows exactly what I'm talking about. It was a very stripped-down show — a rug, a lamp, Lisa Hannigan and Damien Rice. You could hear a pin drop. It was the concert that still can bring tears to my eyes and make my soul feel content at the same time.

4. Chris Cornell at Uptown Theater – Feb. 14, 2000

A step away from the Chris Cornell we were so used to hearing but incredible to hear his extreme amount of talent. One of the shows I'm so happy I didn't miss and that is still brought up frequently by music fans.

5. David Bowie and Stereophonics at Starlight – May 10, 2004

For some reason this was the quintessential rock show; the perfect example. Perfect weather with incredible sound. The legend that is David Bowie and Stereophonics who should be way bigger than they are. One of my favorite summer concerts.

6. Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers in Rocky Point (Puerto Penasco), Mexico

Several years running for Circus Mexicus. After losing a life long friend just this past weekend, there was no way I couldn't add this annual pilgrimage that we made to concerts that changed my life. While the week long trips were some of my favorite for the ocean, sun and music of course, they were also some of my favorite memories of a friend that joined me at so many shows throughout my life. Finding someone who loves the same music as you and who understands the desire to see it live is another thing that changed my life.

Photo: Brad Austin, Kansas City PBS

Skylar Rochelle

Listen to The Z Show, Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Julia Jacklin at recordBar – May 11, 2019

Shy Boys at recordBar – Aug. 3, 2019

Lala Lala at White Schoolhouse, Lawrence, KS – March 18, 2019

Parquet Courts at The Granada, Lawrence, KS – June 1, 2018

Sidney Gish at SMOG, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY – March 5, 2020

Calvin Arsenia at Boulevardia – June 16, 2017

Courtney Barnett at The Truman – July 18, 2018

Soccer Mommy with Hovvdy at recordBar – Feb. 26, 2019

Janelle Monae at Open Spaces / Starlight Theatre – Oct. 13, 2018

The Shins at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland – June 1, 2017

Visit our socials at @909thebridge and text us at 816-777-0909 to tell us about the concerts that changed your life. And don't forget to SAVE OUR STAGES so our independent music venues and artists can return safely!