Five Tips For Crossroads Music Fest 2018

Above image: Hembree is one of the headliners at the 2018 Crossroads Music Fest. | Photo: The Bridge

This weekend marks the 14th annual Crossroads Music Fest, and if you’re any sort of fan of #kcmusic, you’ll want to attend. With more than 30 bands across eight stages through the Crossroads Arts District, CMF is one of the city’s most diverse local music events. Here are a few tips on what you can do at the fest this Saturday, Sept. 8.

1. Make a day of it.

There’s no reason to wait for the evening to get some music in. Two venues are hosting day parties from noon to 5 p.m. You can hear from a few budding artists — 15-year-old singer-songwriter Jo MacKenzie and School of Rock alumni members Minor Rewind — at Josey Records. Among the lineup at Brewery Emperial is Delta blues/roots trio Scotch Hollow and a rare acoustic solo set from Katy Guillen.

2. Mix it up.

For musicians looking to take their careers to the next level, the MixMaster 2018 conference might just give you an idea of where to start. Maybe you just started touring and need to figure out how to build an audience in other cities. Perhaps you’re wanting to get your tunes played on KC radio. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lead Bank, artists will get a chance to hear from and interact with KC-based touring artists, music professionals and members of the media (including yours truly) on panels and one-on-one “speed dating” breakouts. Even if you think you know all the tricks and tools, MixMaster can offer you a chance to network and possibly even get your songs in front of local industry experts.

3. Visit the RockDocs.

Pursuing a career in music is tough, especially in a smaller city without much of an industry presence. Working musicians spend countless hours gigging, rehearsing and managing their businesses, while lso often taking on multiple jobs without health insurance. Thanks to our friends at Midwest Music Foundation and partnering health organizations across the metro, a free clinic is also happening at Lead Bank from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While priority is given to musicians and music professionals, the clinic is open to the public and will include screenings, wellness programs, addiction services, custom earplug fittings and mammograms.

4. Visit the City of Drums.

If you need to feel some KC pride, look no further than the talent that will be on display at CMF’s City of Drums. In previous years, festival organizers have cordoned off a section of the Crossroads for a bombastic performance from a local drill team, and for this year’s event, it’ll be triple the fun. Three drum lines — the Marching Cobras, KC Marching Falcons and Broadway Drill Team — will each perform 15-minute sets starting at 6 p.m. in the Lead Bank parking lot. Around 6:45 p.m., they’ll perform together, for what’s certain to be an amazing spectacle. This CMF kickoff party is free and open to the public.

5. Take in some tunes.

But seriously. If you think you know every band that exists in KC, go through this lineup and discover something completely new to your ears. There’s Gamelan Genta Kasturi — one of the largest Balinese ensembles in North America — playing the traditional instrumental music of Indonesia. There’s also funk and afrobeat collective SUNU, empowering hip-hop artist Sauce, the absurdist genre-defying work of Black Crack Revue (BCR), the charming swing of Cowtown Country Club, and so much more. If you scored one of those VIP tickets, you’re in for a special treat — KC native Krystle Warren is in from Paris to perform a couple sets at the Hilliard Gallery.

The festival is also an opportunity to allow the headliners to do something a little different, so be sure to head over to the recordBar to catch a couple special performances. First, a Dad Rock extravaganza with Hembree, where members Isaac Flynn and Garrett Childers will be joined onstage by their dads for a couple of tunes.

“My pop is an incredibly gifted guitar player, and we’re really stoked to let him school all of us on stage,” Flynn said. This will also be Hembree’s last show before heading out on its inaugural European tour and gearing up to promote its upcoming debut record.

Afterward, Radkey will be joined by KC art collective Quixotic for a performance complete with visuals, dancers and a trumpet player. The trio recently released a new single, “St. Elwood,” and is preparing for a 14-city fall tour with The Damned, so catch them in KC while you can.

To find out more about this year’s Crossroads Music Fest, hear from festival organizer Bill Sundahl on this week’s Eight One Sixty.

—Michelle Bacon writes about music for 90.9 The Bridge and plays drums and bass in bands. She’ll be sitting in on a media panel at MixMaster on Saturday at 2 p.m.