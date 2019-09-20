Claire Adams – 'Better Luck' Exclusive Video Premiere

Above image: Claire Adams | Photo: Anna Selle

Claire Adams has been writing songs her entire life.

“I wrote my first poem when I was around 4,” she said.

After picking up guitar as a teenager, then studying and gaining experience as a musician/performer/songwriter in Nashville, Adams returned to the Kansas City area in 2010. She established her pop collective Claire & the Crowded Stage, but primarily lent her skills as a multi-instrumentalist to a number of indie acts — most notably on bass with Appropriate Grammar and then Katy Guillen & the Girls.

But especially within the last year, Adams has dedicated more time to crafting her own songs and testing them out on the road.

“My approach to songwriting lately has been centered around finding ways to express positivity and finding that elusive silver lining, while also allowing the meaning to change over time as a song evolves,” Adams said.

The video for her latest song “Better Luck” (shot and edited by former Appropriate Grammar bandmate Steve Gardels) features a performance with members of her backing band — keyboardist Alyssa Murray and drummer Fritz Hutchison, along with bassist Johnny Hamil.

Adams said that the song took root when she was seeking resolution and dialogue with a close friend.

“Now it feels more about moving forward in general. Keep your chin up and do your best,” she said. “If something isn’t working, try again or try something else. Just a reminder to own and improve from your mistakes, and not let other people’s animosity bring you down.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Better Luck” by Claire Adams:

Adams will be doing a solo set at Middle of the Map Fest on Saturday, Oct. 5, and with her full band on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Knuckleheads Gospel Lounge.

—Michelle Bacon