Above image: Carrie Wallen | photo: Stray Cat Film Center

An Interview with Multidisciplinary Artist Carrie Wallen

Carrie Anne Wallen’s eccentric affair with music began in kindergarten with a little chime, then later as a first chair viola in the middle school band.

“But I could not read music,” she admitted to me during an interview at the DIY space, Troost Fort. “I just copied all the fingers of the girl next to me.”

On top of the viola, Wallen did ballet for 15 years, learning many of the skills that inform her work as an artist and musician today.

“I’ve been in ‘The Nutcracker’ at least 10 times,” Wallen said.

Side note: I googled ‘world record for most appearances in a production of the Nutcracker’ and found nothing, but I imagine 10 is pretty close. I did, however, find a woman named Sophia Lucia who once pirouetted 43 consecutive times.

Wallen’s former band, Ricki Wallen, began more than two years ago when Erica Peterson asked her to collaborate on a show at Records with Merritt two weeks beforehand. Their setup consisted of a TR-8 drum machine and two keyboards, one of which was used by Parliament Funkadelic when they came to Kansas City in 2011. They threw the keyboard off stage, breaking it. Somehow it wound up in the hands of Ricki Wallen, who managed to fix it. During live performances it would have to be unplugged between songs to reboot it.

In that time, Wallen and Peterson would switch instruments and costumes while sound clips from ‘80s commercials and manipulated mainstream pop songs played in the background. They wrote three songs in two weeks with the P-Funk keyboard. They’d hold down one or two keys at a time and sing over it. Then they began to incorporate costumes. To liven things up, they’d change outfits each song. Then they added live projection. And after so long, the band’s concept had crystallized.

And while Ricki Wallen has disbanded, Wallen’s own artistic career continues onward. This summer, the Charlotte Street Foundation announced their 2019-20 residents, counting Wallen among this year’s class of performance artists. A multidisciplinary artist, Wallen also works with visual media, using illustrations and video editing to create an immersive mise en scene at all her performances.

The program provides free year-round studio and rehearsal space to its residents as well as opportunities for networking, exposure and professional support. The residency officially begins in September.

Rosé Perez | Photo: Brennan Booker

Just in time for the unveiling of Wallen’s newest band, Rosé Perez. Featuring local artists 2007 and Lina Zemaite, Rosé Perez picks up where Ricki Wallen left off.

“The name is multigenerational,” Wallen said, “because my mom loves Rosie Perez who was on Soul Train, and she’s a great dancer, and also a weird actress in some murder-drama stuff,” which is likely a reference to her role in the 1997 thriller, “Perdita Durango,” and not a reference to Ron Shelton’s 1992 American sports comedy, “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Wallen characterizes their songs as “absurdist, ridiculous, and kind of political,” drawing on the same theatrical elements that made her former band stand out. Their song, “Placenta Agenda,” for example, includes placenta costumes and fake placenta as well as near-verbatim lyrics derived from placenta-focused informational videos on YouTube.

“Everything in the song is really accurate,” Wallen said. “It’s funny and factual, and that’s just the only kinda stuff my brain can write so it’s fun. Like a humorous academic paper.”

The music dances between genres while subverting them all together, calling on the aesthetics of the art-pop movement, the DIY and sonic influences of the No Wave/New Wave post-punk scene,, and a brand of surrealism that only Wallen herself could conjure — well, Wallen and friends. The point is, you’ll laugh. You’ll learn something. And you’ll be better off because of it.

Rosé Perez will be opening for Natural Man and Miami-based group Period Bomb on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at an undisclosed location. Details about the venue can be found by contacting Wallen via her Instagram page, @mymagicbooty.

—Zoey Shopmaker is a novelist, music and culture journalist, DJ, producer, rapper and co-founder of the UN/TUCK Queer/Trans Music Collective based in Kansas City. Find her on Instagram @sister_zo for silly memes, unwarranted astrological advice and information on upcoming events.