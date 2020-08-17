Now playing: Lift Up Every Stone John Hiatt
BridgeFestKC: Celebrating 19 Years Of Music Discovery

by The Bridge - August 17, 2020

This Wednesday, Aug. 19 marks our golden year — that's 19 years of 90.9 The Bridge over the airwaves!

The Bridge is proud to be Kansas City's member-supported NPR Music station, here to connect a vast community of music lovers with music makers. 

From our beginnings as a college radio station in Warrensburg, we've fostered music discovery across genres and boundaries — putting local and emerging indie bands up next to heritage artists and well-known acts. We planted ourselves in KC in 2014, working with the lifeblood of the city's music scene — its artists, venues, promoters and passionate fans — to present live concerts, intimate in-studio sessions, exclusive artist interviews, digital features, specialty programming and much more. 

Because you make all of this possible for us, we're inviting you to a special celebration this Saturday, Aug. 22 on our airwaves. From noon to 7 p.m., BridgeFestKC will be an audio "festival" with back-to-back song sets from your favorite Bridge artists. On the web, we'll share some of our favorite sessions, along with lists from our staff/contributors about the concerts that changed their lives. 

Get into the festive spirit with us — Text us your dream concert lineup to 816-777-0909 or through our social media platforms (@909thebridge) with the hashtag #BridgeFestKC. Tune in this weekend! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

