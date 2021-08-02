Now playing: Perennial Bloom Lukas Nelson And Promise Of The
Bridge Presale: Lucinda Williams at Knuckleheads

by The Bridge - August 02, 2021

Hailed as one of America's best modern songwriters, Lucinda Williams is bringing her distinctive voice to Knuckleheads on Thursday, Sept. 16! She has garnered her a number of Grammy Awards and Americana Awards, along with a distinction as “America's best songwriter” from Time magazine, and listed as one of Rolling Stone's greatest songwriters of all time. She tours on her 2020 album, “Good Souls Better Angels.”

Bridge listeners can access tickets to the show before they go on sale to the general public. Between now and Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m., visit this link and type in the password BRIDGE!

