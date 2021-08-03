Bridge Presale: Hasan Minhaj at KC Music Hall

Comedian, writer, actor and political commentator Hasan Minhaj is back with a brand-new one-man show, "The King's Jester," coming to the Kansas City Music Hall on Tuesday, March 22! Minhaj returns to his storytelling roots four years after the global success of his Netflix comedy special, "Homecoming King," which garnered rave reviews and won a 2018 Peabody Award.

