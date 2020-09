Kansas City blues fans may recognize the fiery guitar licks of Brandon Miller, primarily known for his work with Danielle Nicole.

But Miller has been forging his own path as a solo artist, releasing his latest full-length album, "Virtue and Vice," on July 31. Check out his new music video for the title track:

Stay tuned for a 909 Session with Miller, recorded at a private Bridge event at Knuckleheads this summer!