Our Fall Funding Drive was a success! You never fail to amaze us with your generosity. 90.9 The Bridge is YOUR station and thanks to your contributions we can keep bringing you the music you love while keeping Kansas City at the heart of what we do. From in-studio sessions to new music to special shows and events, it’s all for you.

Without you, all of this wouldn’t be possible. Thank you for listening local and powering The Bridge.