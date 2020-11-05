Bridge Exclusive: Scabb – 'Nada' EP Premiere

Above image: Scabb (Sam Hernandez) | photo: Quinn Hernandez

Today’s Bridge premiere arrives courtesy of Manor Records, a DIY record label centered on some of the newest, hippest acts across KC’s indie music spectrum. Earlier this spring, the label signed 16 acts — a panorama of bedroom pop singer-songwriters, dreamy garage artists and spastic psych rockers.

Manor’s latest release comes from hip-hop artist Scabb, the solo project of Sam Hernandez, who also doubles as a graphic artist for the record label. “Nada” is Scabb’s sophomore EP, the follow-up to his 2016 debut, “Nuisance.”

“Nada is a sarcastic and dismissive auditory of my spontaneity, like saying something under my breath, but way less subtle,” Hernandez said. “This EP captures my constant battle between self-deprecation and a larger-than-life ego, and how I often project that onto society.”

Hernandez expresses that inner monologue through the EP’s playfully sardonic tunes, throwing out bars with a casual, yet tenacious delivery. He establishes Scabb as an imposing emcee who isn’t afraid to poke a little fun at himself, weaving his sharp wit between bouncing soul samples.

“I wanted this EP to sound like you were having a beyond-small talk conversation with a highly transparent rando at a bar about the smiles and frowns of the shared ‘day to day,’ trying to decide if I’m full of sh** or not… the kind of conversation you revisit on the ride home,” Hernandez said. “Most importantly, I hope the listener finds self relativity in the beauty and ugly of it all.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Nada,” by Scabb:

Be sure to tune in to The Z Show this Saturday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Sam Hernandez (Scabb) will be joining Skylar for an interview about "Nada"!

—Michelle Bacon