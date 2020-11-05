Now playing: Get Together The Youngbloods
909 News

Bridge Exclusive: Scabb – 'Nada' EP Premiere

by Michelle Bacon - November 05, 2020

Above image: Scabb (Sam Hernandez) | photo: Quinn Hernandez

Today’s Bridge premiere arrives courtesy of Manor Records, a DIY record label centered on some of the newest, hippest acts across KC’s indie music spectrum. Earlier this spring, the label signed 16 acts — a panorama of bedroom pop singer-songwriters, dreamy garage artists and spastic psych rockers. 

Manor’s latest release comes from hip-hop artist Scabb, the solo project of Sam Hernandez, who also doubles as a graphic artist for the record label. “Nada” is Scabb’s sophomore EP, the follow-up to his 2016 debut, “Nuisance.” 

“Nada is a sarcastic and dismissive auditory of my spontaneity, like saying something under my breath, but way less subtle,” Hernandez said. “This EP captures my constant battle between self-deprecation and a larger-than-life ego, and how I often project that onto society.”

Hernandez expresses that inner monologue through the EP’s playfully sardonic tunes, throwing out bars with a casual, yet tenacious delivery. He establishes Scabb as an imposing emcee who isn’t afraid to poke a little fun at himself, weaving his sharp wit between bouncing soul samples.

“I wanted this EP to sound like you were having a beyond-small talk conversation with a highly transparent rando at a bar about the smiles and frowns of the shared ‘day to day,’ trying to decide if I’m full of sh** or not… the kind of conversation you revisit on the ride home,” Hernandez said. “Most importantly, I hope the listener finds self relativity in the beauty and ugly of it all.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Nada,” by Scabb:

Manor Records · "Nada"

Be sure to tune in to The Z Show this Saturday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Sam Hernandez (Scabb) will be joining Skylar for an interview about "Nada"!

—Michelle Bacon

Tags: 909 Exclusive, 909 Premiere, album premiere, kcmusic, Manor Records

Related article

Episode Episode 129 – Scabb, Cousin Nancy, Mac DeMarco

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Nana Adjoa Interview

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close