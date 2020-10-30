Bridge Exclusive: Matt Berninger Zoom Interview

You may be familiar with Matt Berninger's dark, crooning baritone as the frontman of The National. Earlier this year, Berninger released his debut solo album, "Serpentine Prison." Check out his Zoom interview with Jon Hart at the video and audio links below!

