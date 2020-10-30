Now playing: Faith Healer Julien Baker
Bridge Exclusive: Matt Berninger Zoom Interview

by Jon Hart - October 30, 2020

You may be familiar with Matt Berninger's dark, crooning baritone as the frontman of The National. Earlier this year, Berninger released his debut solo album, "Serpentine Prison." Check out his Zoom interview with Jon Hart at the video and audio links below!

You can hear it on our airwaves today (Friday, Oct. 30) at 4 p.m.! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

 

 

