Bridge Exclusive: Lava Dreams Interview

by Sarah Bradshaw - March 29, 2021

Kansas City solo artist Lava Dreams joined The Bridge's Sarah Bradshaw via Zoom over the weekend for an exclusive interview!

The Bridge has been involved with Lava's music for almost 10 years now, since her time in folk-rock outfit Miry Wild. Since then, her music has morphed into a solo project that incorporates electronic, house, pop and R&B elements. Listen to the interview — Lava talks about how her creative process has changed throughout the years, an upcoming self-titled album and a few artists she's been spinning.

 

