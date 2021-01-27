Bridge Exclusive: The Avalanches Interview

If you missed it Tuesday morning, our Bridge Artist of the Week The Avalanches joined Bryan Truta from Australia (via Zoom) for an exclusive, socially distant interview. They chatted about the band's third and latest studio album, "We Will Always Love You."

Check out the interview and read a few snippets below!

On growing up with Australian rock bands like AC/DC and eventually making their first album:

“Our heads were always in the cosmos – we loved the trippy ‘70s-era Beach Boys records.”

“Sampling was a way for kids with not much money to take old orchestral records and make strange, weird sounds.”

“Making music on that first album, we imagined what the rest of the world would sound like.”

On triggering samples in a live setting:

“We were young enough and free-spirited enough not to care, and we made it up as we went along.”

“We didn’t play instruments (their first album was recorded only with a sampler and old vinyl records)… we ended up performing them [live] in a band, set up where we’d play instruments badly and play the samples as well. I think that was just part of growing up where we grew up.”

“We started off being a punk band so we always had that ethos… we’ve come a long way.”

On recording a track for the new album with Perry Farrell, in his Santa Monica home:

“We sat at this beautiful table at his house, eating Indian food with him and his family… They were so welcoming.”